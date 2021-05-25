For families who have adopted or taken care of a child, it is worth introducing a preferential land tax charge. Such a proposal was voiced by State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov in a letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov, with whom RT got acquainted.

According to Fedorov, at present, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, heroes of the USSR and Russia, disabled people, pensioners and large families also have a privilege in calculating the land tax. It consists in reducing the tax base by the cadastral value of 600 square meters.

According to the text of the appeal, the introduction of benefits for families who have adopted a child will serve as a stimulus and support for both those who just want to take a child into the family, and those who have already done so. The document assumes that adoptive parents or guardians will be able to use the privilege until the child reaches the age of majority.

