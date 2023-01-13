Citizens who left Russia after the start of the special operation to protect the Donbass and openly speak out abroad in support of Nazism, as well as insult the officers and troops of the Russian Federation, should have their property left in their homeland confiscated. This was announced on January 13 by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The parliamentarian proposed to supplement the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with the corresponding paragraph, recalling that, according to the law, such actions may fall under the rehabilitation of Nazism, extremism and discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

“In this situation, it would be right to supplement the relevant articles of the Criminal Code with a clause on confiscation of property from scoundrels in the Russian Federation, which they have enough to compensate for the damage,” Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

However, such an innovation still cannot restore the conscience of those who have left, the speaker added.

As the politician noted, Russians who commit such acts have only one goal – to preserve their well-being abroad and “curry favor”. According to him, people who have gone abroad and from there allow themselves to publicly “spill dirt on Russia” continue to live comfortably even while abroad. Since they still have real estate in the Russian Federation, which they rented out, and thus continue to receive royalties at the expense of the Russians.

Earlier, on December 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no discussions in the Kremlin about possible punishments for those Russians who left the country and went to work abroad amid mobilization.

On December 4, Volodin called the businessmen who left Russia “sufferers.” He added that Western countries first took yachts, villas, cars and planes from Russian businessmen, and now they are arresting them themselves.

Prior to that, on November 8, Sergei Chuzhakov, deputy head of the legal department of the federal company Etazhi, in a conversation with Izvestia, indicated that Russians who have been abroad for a long time will have to pay an increased tax when selling real estate.