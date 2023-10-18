The State Duma working group proposed options for compensation of Soviet contributions

The State Duma working group has prepared proposals for compensation of pre-reform Soviet deposits in Sberbank. This was announced by Deputy Vladimir Senin during a meeting of the Financial Market Committee.

According to the parliamentarian, there are several options for the development of events. One of them is the recognition that the law on preserving the value of Russians’ savings has become invalid. More positive initiatives include transferring pre-reform savings into Sberbank debt obligations or agreeing on the size of priority compensation payments to depositors. They are supposed to start with senior citizens aged 78 plus.

The law guaranteeing the restoration of deposits has been suspended annually for 20 years

In 1995, Russia adopted a law guaranteeing the restoration and provision of the value of savings placed on deposits with Sberbank before June 20, 1991 and on accounts in the state insurance organization and government securities of the USSR and the RSFSR before January 1, 1992.

It was assumed that the recovery should occur through the transfer of funds into targeted Russian debt obligations using the debt ruble. Its value is determined relative to the ratio of the reference value of the “necessary social set” and its basic value.

464 Soviet ruble is the cost of the “necessary social package”

At the same time, laws providing for the transfer of deposits into target debt obligations and regulating the procedure for servicing them have not yet been adopted. Due to the lack of regulations and sources of financial support, the law “On the basic cost of the necessary social package” has been suspended annually since 2003.

Earlier it became known that the Russian government plans to extend the suspension of payments of Soviet deposits to Russians until January 1, 2027. At the same time, in 2024, the required amount of funds to repay government target debt obligations when transferring citizens’ savings into them will be 61.8 trillion rubles, in 2025 – 64.2 trillion rubles, and in 2026 – 66.8 trillion rubles.

The working group allows the law to be declared repealed

Deputy Senin noted that the working group of the State Duma committee allows for the annual and indefinite suspension of the law or its recognition as no longer in force.

If the state cannot fulfill its obligations, it would probably be more honest to admit it Vladimir Senin State Duma deputy

The parliamentarian emphasized that this requires serious reasons and arguments. According to him, the working group also has more positive initiatives.

The State Duma has two proposals for compensation of pre-reform deposits

Senin clarified that the State Duma has two proposals for compensation of pre-reform deposits. The first is to transfer depositors’ savings into debt obligations of Sberbank, and not the state.

The second proposal enjoyed greater support among members of the working group. It involves agreeing on the size of priority compensation payments to depositors; this should be done by the Ministry of Finance and PJSC Sberbank.

And the point there is to introduce criteria for prioritizing payments and, starting from the age of "78 plus" years, begin to pay Vladimir Senin State Duma deputy

The deputy noted that the government has not yet proposed any specific options for fulfilling obligations on pre-reform savings, despite the State Duma resolutions on the need to develop an appropriate mechanism.