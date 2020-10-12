State Duma Deputy Elena Strokova proposed to introduce a moratorium on control work during distance learning in schools due to outbreaks of COVID-19, reports RIA News.

Strokova sent a corresponding letter to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. According to the deputy, it will be more logical to carry out control measures in schools after the end of the outbreaks of the epidemic in Russia on a regular basis.

Strokova explained that in distance learning, schoolchildren have the opportunity to use the Internet to complete assignments of any level of complexity, so it is impossible to assess their real level of knowledge.

Earlier in the Duma, it was proposed to issue sick leave to parents of students on a remote basis. The deputies propose to provide an allowance for temporary disability to one of the parents of a student under the age of 14.