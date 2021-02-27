State Duma deputy Andrei Vetluzhskikh suggested calculating the salaries of Russian citizens in a new way, since now only statistical data are taken into account. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Ura.ru…

Vetluzhsky pointed out that it would be more correct to calculate the median salary, which is one third less than the arithmetic average.

“It is necessary to conduct monitoring, which will show several basic points: overtime are not taken into account, the differentiation by average salaries is large and there are methodological shortcomings regarding the types and accounting of income,” the parliamentarian explained.

Earlier it was reported that more than half of Russians consider decent wages to be the main motivation to work better. This is evidenced by the data of the VTsIOM poll on how the working citizens of the Russian Federation relate to their work.

Meanwhile, the demand for windshield wipers has grown in Russia. According to the HeadHunter platform, such vacancies due to the snowy winter have doubled than in 2020. Most jobs for janitors are free in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow region, Krasnodar Territory and Tatarstan.