State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev addressed the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko with a letter in which he proposed to prohibit entertainment establishments from providing karaoke services until the end of the year, writes RT…

In his appeal, he recalled that more than 4 thousand cases of COVID-19 are still detected daily in the country. Sukharev notes that many experts, including foreign ones, have come to the conclusion that establishments that provide karaoke services carry an increased risk of transmission and spread of this disease.

In the text of the appeal, the deputy asks Murashko that in order to minimize the risks of the spread of coronavirus in the territory of the Russian Federation, together with the authorized state authorities of the subjects, consider the possibility of limiting the operation of entertainment establishments, banning them from organizing karaoke services until the end of this year.

At the same time, he notes that if this initiative is adopted, the establishments will be able to continue to provide catering services.

