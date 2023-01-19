Deputy Khamzaev called for a ban on smoking in areas adjacent to playgrounds

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev said that it is necessary to ban smoking in areas near playgrounds. He sent a letter with such an initiative to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, transmits R.T.

Khamzaev recalled that according to Russian law, smoking tobacco products in playgrounds is prohibited. However, Russians often walk literally a meter away and smoke in the areas adjacent to the facilities. Formally, citizens abide by the law, but the health of children in this case is still at risk.

“In this regard, I propose to jointly work out a legislative initiative, and also ask to determine the position of the ministry on the advisability of amending federal legislation regarding the introduction of a ban on smoking at a distance of less than 15 meters from the boundaries of the playground,” the parliamentarian suggested.

Earlier, Khamzaev proposed punishing Russians for smoking near pregnant women and children. According to him, similar measures are already in place in a number of countries, implying an increase in the fine.