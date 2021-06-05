In Russia, it is necessary to abolish some state benefits, including maternity capital, for Russians whose income exceeds five million rubles a year. This was stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov, reports Ura.ru.

“That is, if people receive high wages, conditionally a deputy, then they do not need to pay maternity capital of 500 thousand rubles, or provide any benefits related to family capital, associated with the birth of a child, and so on. He will be able to pay the additional costs anyway. Why would an oligarch give out material aid? ” – said Aksakov.

The deputy proposed to draw a border on the amount of income of five million rubles a year. “Let’s start with this at least. Although it could have been less. The overwhelming majority of people have incomes of less than a million rubles a year. But you can start with five million, then calmly to three, ”he added.

In March, the State Duma proposed to issue maternity capital in real money. This proposal was made by a member of the Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Affairs of Veterans of the State Duma, Vice-President of the Confederation of Labor of Russia Oleg Shein. The deputy also believes that there is nothing wrong with the fact that people will spend money on needs without reporting.