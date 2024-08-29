Deputy Khamzaev: Fines for speeding in border areas should be abolished

State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev has asked the head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Mikhail Chernikov, to cancel fines for speeding for residents of regions bordering Ukraine. He believes that Russians should not be held accountable for the violation during the special military operation (SVO), reports “Ъ”.

“In a state of stress and fear, when there is shelling, people may not pay attention to their speed and drive on the road at an excess,” the politician explained.

In his opinion, the easiest way to solve this issue would be to turn off some of the traffic cameras. At the same time, Khamzaev emphasized that some mechanism for exempting people from fines should be proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier in the Kursk region, a medic from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the call sign Cannibal was spotted torturing Russian prisoners.