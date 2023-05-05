Deputy Butskaya urged to provide hostels or rental housing to young families

Young families who cannot afford to take out a mortgage should be provided with separate rooms in dormitories at universities. About this in an interview with Ura.ru stated First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children Tatyana Butskaya.

“Family dormitories should be in every university. To allocate a separate room for the family and so that you can live there with a child. Unfortunately, this is not yet everywhere, ”she said. In addition, Butskaya added, young families can be supported by providing them with preferential rent or benefits.

According to the deputy, first of all, it is worth helping young couples under the age of 25, since this age is the best for having children. “We need to take a closer look, especially at student families in which children are born,” she said.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there is now a discussion of possible additional measures to support families and the birth rate in the country.