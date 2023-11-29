The State Duma proposed teaching schoolchildren defense against rapists and dogs

Deputy Filatova proposed including lessons on defense against rapists and dogs in life safety

State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Irina Filatova sent the Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov a proposal to include new lessons in the school life safety course – on physical and psychological self-defense. About this with reference to a letter from a parliamentarian report “Vedomosti”.

From the text of the appeal it follows that the deputy proposes to include mandatory blocks of training in physical education or life safety. According to Filatova, teaching psychological and physical defense skills should be mandatory and regular. In particular, the parliamentarian advocated the introduction of lessons on defense against rapists and stray dogs.

To justify her proposal, the State Duma deputy, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported an increase in the number of crimes against children and adolescents. According to the department, over three years their number has increased from 90,400 to 103,300. A similar situation arises with crimes of a sexual nature, Filatova emphasized. She identified attacks on children by homeless animals as a separate threat. According to statistics from Rospotrebnadzor, every year from 50 to 300 thousand people encounter stray dogs.

Associate Professor of the Department of Physical Education and Life Safety at Moscow City University Oleg Zverev called Filatova’s initiative useful. In his opinion, it is necessary to introduce not only practical, but also theoretical classes into self-defense courses in Russian schools. They should contain lessons on the legal basis for understanding the limits of liability for the necessary defense. In turn, Irina Abankina, a professor at the Institute of Education at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, suggested that a student should have the right to choose a self-defense module at will, since some students cannot be required to take a self-defense course in connection with chronic diseases or developmental disabilities. Religious beliefs can also be an obstacle, she added.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on compulsory labor education for schoolchildren. It, in particular, includes the renaming of the subject “Fundamentals of Life Safety” into “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland.” Subsequently, the Ministry of Education published an order according to which the updated course on this subject will include information on combined arms combat and methods of using unmanned aerial vehicles.