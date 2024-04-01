Due to the high level of terrorist threats, it is proposed to publish an evacuation plan from auditoriums on tickets for public events in Russia. The head of the youth policy committee from United Russia, Artem Metelev, made such a request to the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Izvestia was told in the State Duma.

“As an initiative, it is proposed to include in the ticket form for mass (theatrical and entertainment, cultural and educational or entertainment and entertainment) events an image of the actions (evacuation diagram) in the event of an emergency. For example, this can be implemented in the form of a QR code placed on the ticket (a clickable link for electronic tickets), leading to a special Internet page of the website of the event venue or the event organizer with the specified instructions,” Metelev suggests to the Ministry of Culture.

According to the deputy, according to international statistics, a large number of victims of emergency situations die during evacuation.

“People are panicked and don’t know how to act. This is due to insufficient preparation and awareness of citizens about the procedure to act in case of an emergency. One of the most common reasons for such results is the lack of accessible and understandable information about evacuation routes,” he emphasizes in his address to the minister.

The deputy recalls the tragic events that occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, where, according to official data, some people ran into a dead end from which it was almost impossible to escape. Let us remind you that the total number of deaths in the terrorist attack was 144 people.

