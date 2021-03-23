Oksana Pushkina, a State Duma deputy and deputy chairman of the committee on family, women and children, proposed to prohibit convicts from speaking out about the events concerning the victims. She promised to prepare an appropriate bill after a scandalous interview with Skopinsky maniac Viktor Mokhov, which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak took from him, RBC learned.

“We cannot shut his mouth. He has already served his sentence. (…) But freedom of speech has a limit. It ends where personal life begins, the personal secret of other people. And he has no right to encroach on it. He has no right to talk about the intimate circumstances of the crimes themselves, since this violates the intimate secrets of the victims themselves, ”Pushkina emphasized. She also proposed to prohibit those who were released from communicating with victims or approaching them.

Pushkina also drew attention to the injustice of the law, according to which the victim is provided with personal protection. “But the question arises: how long will these victims walk with personal security? For life? So we can not protect the victims, but the one who poses a real danger, ”said the deputy. According to her, the law on the administrative supervision of released convicts does not protect victims in any way.

Earlier, Pushkina was worried about Mokhov’s desire to “deal with” one of her victims again and asked the FSIN and the Prosecutor General’s Office to check his statements. In an appeal addressed to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, Pushkin writes about the maniac’s words about his intention to “help” conceive children of one of his victims. She believes that the Russian was talking about Elena Samokhina.

Mokhov was released on March 3 after 17 years in prison. In 2000, he offered 14-year-old Ekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Samokhina to give them a ride home, but he brought them out of town and imprisoned them for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under the garage. The maniac made sex slaves out of schoolgirls, the older girl became pregnant three times from him. On March 22, Sobchak published a documentary about the Skopinsky maniac on her YouTube channel.