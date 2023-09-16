Deputy Alekseenko proposed introducing preferential mortgages for secondary housing

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services Nikolai Alekseenko proposed introducing subsidies for the purchase of secondary housing in Russia. Initiative on benefits for one type of housing parliamentarian shared in a conversation with Ura.ru.

According to the deputy, in most Russian cities there is no new development, so they are cut off from preferential programs. “Somewhere we need to extend mortgages to the secondary market. Here we need to look at the territorial reference in order to level out the problem of population outflow and create opportunities for people to buy real estate. If nothing is being built, preferential mortgages are aimed only at new buildings, then many in most cities are cut off from these programs, and there are also people there who need improved living conditions,” explains Alekseenko.

Earlier, economist Yulia Kovalenko predicted that an increase in the budget deficit would reduce preferential mortgage programs. She believes that the Central Bank’s increase in the key rate could significantly reduce the demand for some loans, but the trend will affect programs with government support to a lesser extent.

Meanwhile, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that over the past three years the real affordability of housing in Russia has decreased. The head of the regulator added that the demand for mortgages is growing at a very fast pace, including due to preferential programs. According to Nabiullina, this should not be the case.