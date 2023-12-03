During major renovations of apartment buildings, State Duma deputies proposed installing gas leak detectors with an automatic shut-off function. The corresponding initiative has been sent to the Ministry of Construction. Izvestia reviewed a copy of the document.

The use of such technologies will make a significant contribution to the prevention of gas accidents, said Sergei Kolunov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities.

“So, smart sensors can not only warn people and gas workers about leaks, but also shut off the gas supply, thereby preventing emergencies,” he explained.

The parliamentarian also noted that the installation of devices is proposed to be done as a priority – through contributions to capital repair funds.

As Anna Mamonova, executive director of the Association of Regional Operators of Overhaul of Apartment Buildings (AROCR), expert of the Public Council under the Ministry of Construction, said, one sensor costs about 3.6 thousand rubles, its installation costs 1.5 thousand. If these costs are included in the overhaul bill, contributions may increase by it. There will also be costs for maintaining and repairing meters.

