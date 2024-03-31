In Russia, they propose to index salaries at double the price level set by Rosstat at the end of the year. As Izvestia found out, such a bill with amendments to the Labor Code has been prepared for submission to the State Duma by the LDPR faction led by Leonid Slutsky.

“Currently, the Labor Code of the Russian Federation defines the employer’s obligation to index wages in connection with rising consumer prices for goods and services. However, a specific procedure for determining the level of salary increases has not been determined. The real level of growth in prices for goods and services and practice is more important than the data of official statistics,” says the document, which Izvestia reviewed.

It also notes that pricing is often discontinuous, which Russian residents had to face in 2023 with the rising cost of eggs and chicken meat.

“The bill proposes to determine the relationship between wage increases and the consumer price index for all goods and services established by Rosstat at the end of the year, indexing wages to at least twice the specified value,” the text of the document says.

“Wage indexation often does not keep pace with real price changes. As a result, our citizens are faced with a situation where wages seem to have been indexed, but the situation in the family budget has not changed. It shouldn’t be this way,” Slutsky explained the need to adopt the bill.

According to him, only indexation of wages to at least twice the size of the consumer price index will make it possible to change or at least somehow influence the real incomes of citizens.

On March 25, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that nominal wage growth in Russia in 2023 exceeded 14%, and real growth – 7.8%