Deputy Ostanina: proposed depriving carriers of licenses for disembarking children

For disembarking children from public transport for any reason, carriers should have their license revoked. This idea was proposed by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina, in a conversation with Lenta.ru. She intends to work on this initiative with other deputies.

Carriers may have their licenses revoked for driver violations

[Лишение лицензии] it will not be too much if they violated the rights of one child and committed such offensive actions towards at least one child. It’s good if it didn’t harm his life and health, but what if it did? Let’s work in our committee Nina OstaninaState Duma deputy

“What motivates these people? Just a desire to fill your wallet, don’t think that a person is driven by desire [воззвать] to my conscience – I will punish you, because you drove without a ticket, I will drop you off. Therefore, they too must be influenced in the same way. It seems that there are no moral, ethical and moral standards, so as for you, so for you,” she explained.

Local authorities should publicly punish for removing children from transport

Ostanina believes that public reprimands from municipal leaders will be an effective measure.

“Arrange an ostentatious punishment for this person, tell on television that so-and-so dropped off a seven-year-old child in the cold just because the child did not pay these 20 rubles for the ticket, because he did not have this money,” she addressed the regional authorities.

According to the deputy, drivers who kick children out of transport should be fired and no longer allowed to work with people. She noted that children stop trusting and respecting adults after such incidents.

In 2021, Russia officially banned unaccompanied children under 16 from public transport for traveling without a ticket. A driver who breaks the law faces a fine of up to five thousand rubles, and conductors and inspectors face a fine of up to 20 to 30 thousand rubles. And if a child suffers as a result of such actions, this may result in criminal liability.

Despite existing restrictions, carriers periodically violate the law. Thus, on November 20, it became known that in Saratov an 11-year-old girl was forced to pay for a ticket three times, but was still thrown out of the transport during a snowstorm. This happened because the terminal was unable to immediately write off the money.