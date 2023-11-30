Deputy Wasserman: Schoolchildren need to be taught the ability to learn

The approach to school education needs to change in order to teach students the ability to learn independently. Based on the learned patterns, young people will be able to understand educational materials better and faster. State Duma deputy Anatoly Wasserman stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“School obviously cannot teach everything. Long historical experience has shown what needs to be taught to almost everyone. This is the ability to learn independently, which modern schools pay relatively little attention to. It has become believed that school should primarily provide specific knowledge, while self-learning skills remain in second or third place,” the deputy noted.

According to Wasserman, his goal is to restore the task of forming a holistic picture of the world in schools. He is confident that on its basis the teaching of individual subjects will be significantly simplified. The time saved can be spent on expanding the school curriculum.

“The skill of self-learning develops precisely within the framework of a holistic picture of the world. When you are familiar with the basic laws, you learn to deduce at least the main consequences from them. Based on patterns, you can more easily and quickly understand educational materials and learn not only from special books, but also from everything that you come across,” Wasserman explained.

