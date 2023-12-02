Deputy of Bessarab: workers on maternity leave should be paid benefits

To reduce the number of fictitious divorces for the sake of child benefits in Russia, it is necessary to maintain payments to working women on maternity leave. This method of combating divorce in order to increase family income was suggested in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs.

According to the deputy, due to low incomes, families have to resort to tricks to get government support.

In this way we are actually pushing families towards fictitious divorces, this will not lead to anything good Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

“We are faced with the fact that the mother fictitiously gets a job and goes into the informal sector of the economy. Due to the fact that she needs to receive child care benefits for children under the age of one and a half years, when she is actually on vacation, and earn money. Nowadays, with remote work, these possibilities are endless. Why then deprive families of opportunities and push them onto the path of such a fictitious economy, if we can allow a mother to go to work for up to one and a half years and still receive benefits? Regardless of whether it is full time or part time. We need to get away from this fictitiousness, when a family, for the sake of income, for the sake of profit, is forced to take fictitious measures,” the parliamentarian said.

As the newspaper learned “Kommersant”, The Ministry of Labor will update the rules for assigning a single benefit for families with children. In this way, the department plans to solve the problem of artificially understating income through fictitious divorces. In 2022, this practice became popular in the regions of the North Caucasus; in some republics, the number of divorces increased several times.

From 2024, the size of payments will increase in Russia. Social benefits will increase by 7.5 percent, and the minimum wage (minimum wage) in the country will increase by 18.5 percent.