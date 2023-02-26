State Duma deputy Sheremet announced an unpleasant surprise for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the attack on the Crimea

State Duma Deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet promised the Ukrainian military an unpleasant surprise if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) try to launch an offensive in the southern direction. This is reported RIA News.

Sheremet responded to Vadim Skibitsky, deputy head of the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, who said that Ukrainian troops in the spring would seek to “drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south – between Crimea and the Russian mainland.”

The Russian parliamentarian said that Ukrainians in the event of aggression will face a very unpleasant surprise. “Russia will have the determination to fully respond to any aggressor,” he added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about preparations for the return of Crimea to the republic by military means. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing technically, with weapons, reinforcements and the formation of offensive brigades of different categories of different nature.