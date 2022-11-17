Deputy GD Butina: the adoption of a resolution on reparations to Ukraine calls into question the hegemony of the United States

Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the adoption of a resolution on reparations to Ukraine and an attempt to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv is a shot in the leg by the United States. Her words leads “Ukraine.ru”.

The MP predicted the end of the United States’ global hegemony as other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, understand that their property can be similarly expropriated at Washington’s will.

“In fact, they are now pushing countries such as China, for example, which voted against, to form coalitions around itself,” Butina emphasized.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the resolution “Ensuring compensation for damage and reparations for aggression against Ukraine” adopted on November 14 during the resumed 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly (GA) is void from the international legal point of view.