For the European Union, Ukraine’s entry into it in the format in which it exists today is the beginning of the end. Thus, State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev on Wednesday, October 4, commented on reports that the EU is preparing for official negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the bloc.

“In general, for the EU, the entry of Ukraine in the format in which it exists today is the beginning of the end,” the deputy is quoted as saying “Duma TV” for Izvestia.

#State #Duma #predicted #Ukraine #joins