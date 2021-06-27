State Duma deputy, member of the committee on education and science Mikhail Berulava predicted major changes in the education system. According to him, large-scale work will begin in Russia in the near future to improve the quality of education in schools and colleges, reports URA.RU.

According to him, the starting point will be the election of the President of the Russian Academy of Education on June 30. The parliamentarian noted that recently such areas as the actualization of cognitive abilities, the development of independent work and motivation have been weakened.

“We, teachers, have to compete, and this is very difficult. But probably. We must focus on role models for young people, creating through television, through the Internet, role models for the development and formation of personality, ”explained Berulava.

The MP noted that many mistakes are currently being made in the educational industry. He concluded that innovations should be within the education system, not divorced from it, and expressed the hope for an improvement in the situation.

Earlier, Mikhail Berulava proposed to cancel the test format of the Unified State Exam in humanitarian subjects and replace it with an oral exam. He explained that it is difficult to evaluate the results of exams in the test form. The deputy said that not only the State Duma is working in this direction, but also the Ministry of Education, and a little more time is needed for “everything to settle down.”