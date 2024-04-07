MP Cepa: future Slovak President Pellegrini will face pressure

The future President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, who won the election, will face serious pressure from the United States and individual European states. This development of events in a conversation with RIA News predicted by First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa.

“We understand that after the victory Pellegrini will be under enormous pressure, we see the pressure being put on Hungary and on many other countries that want to declare their independent position. Today, Europe, primarily in the banking sector, largely depends on the United States, and today they have the opportunity to put pressure on European countries,” the parliamentarian expressed his opinion.

The deputy also added that the events in Ukraine were produced in 2013 by the intelligence services of the United States, which was followed by attempts to drag more and more European states into the conflict. According to Chepa, more and more people on the continent are beginning to understand this.

“We see the changes taking place in those countries where elections are being held. For many politicians in modern Europe, the last days are coming,” concluded Chepa.

The head of the Slovak parliament, Peter Pellegrini, who opposes arms supplies to Ukraine, won the second round of the presidential elections in Slovakia, gaining 53.12 percent of the vote. At the same time, the turnout was 61.14 percent of citizens.