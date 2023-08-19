State Duma deputy Shkhagoshev: actions of burning the Koran can plunge Europe into chaos

The parliaments of the world must condemn the actions of burning the Koran, otherwise the countries will plunge into terrorist chaos. This opinion was expressed RIA News State Duma Deputy Adalbi Shkhagoshev.

He called on Sweden and other European countries to follow the example of the State Duma and issue official statements condemning such actions. Such a position can save Europe from the terrorist threat, the politician believes.

On August 18, it became known that in Sweden they would revise the law on public order, which allows actions with the burning of the Koran. These statements by politicians followed after the authorities allowed a migrant to burn the holy book of Muslims in front of the Iranian embassy.