The head of the Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, predicted that a new political crisis would begin between Russia and the Czech Republic. He wrote about this in his Twitter…

According to him, the crisis is provoked by the Czech Republic. “A demarche from scratch as a sign of solidarity with the next” highly likely “show will be another step towards curtailing the dialogue with Moscow. I hope Brussels realizes this, ”he concluded.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrei Babis asked the EU countries to send “at least one Russian diplomat” because of the explosions in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014. Russian special services are accused of involvement.

Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.

Prosecutor General of the Czech Republic Pavel Zeman admitted that the case of the explosions in 2014 of the ammunition depot in Vrbetica could be stopped if it is not possible to interrogate the suspects or ensure their presence.