The number of residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) with Russian passports may increase to a million by the end of the year. Such a massive increase was predicted by Viktor Vodolatsky, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, reports TASS…

According to Vodolatsky, at the moment 538 thousand residents of Donbass have received Russian citizenship. “According to the forecasts that exist today, and according to the statements that exist today, by the end of this year, up to one million residents of Donbass will become citizens of Russia,” he added.

Vodolatsky noted that bursts of interest in obtaining Russian citizenship are periodically recorded. For example, this happened after the statements of Ukrainian politicians, in particular the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, about plans to “restore order” in the region by force.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov estimated the number of Donbass residents who received Russian passports at 400 thousand. According to Russian data, by mid-February 2021, their number exceeded 639 thousand.

The decree on the simplified issuance of Russian passports to residents of Donbass was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 24, 2019. He assured that the measure is purely humanitarian in nature and does not aim to create problems for the Ukrainian authorities.