The initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to renew the expired passport of the Russian Federation is the right step. On Friday, March 26, Mikhail Yemelyanov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, told Izvestia about this.

“This initiative is in favor of the Russians. The thing is that citizens often do not have time to change their passports. They face stamps and other problems when a passport is required. Providing extra time is the right step, ”he said.

In turn, the State Duma deputy and the first deputy chairman of the committee on state building and legislation Daniil Bessarabov noted that the initiative had not yet entered the lower house of the Russian parliament.

He recalled that a passport is the most important document of a citizen, and reaching the “age of life” is a common situation. The deputy stressed that a person must very clearly understand how long the document is valid.

“Everything should be extremely clear for both the citizen and the law enforcement officers who monitor and check the execution. In this regard, the approaches that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has outlined are worthwhile for us to study, look at and express our position, ”Bessarabov added.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had prepared changes to the government decree on the Russian passport. According to the new rules, citizens will be able to use the document within a month upon reaching the age of 20 and 45. At present, after the moment when it is necessary to change the passport, the document becomes invalid.

The innovation proposes to change the last page of the passport, adding a reminder of a personal signature, which confirms familiarization with the new rules, and to supplement the owner’s memo, the draft resolution says.

On March 19, it was reported that Muscovites will be able to issue an electronic passport from December 1, 2021, throughout Russia, the procedure will be launched no later than July 1, 2023. A mobile application will also start working, which will act as a passport.