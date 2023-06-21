The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation), whose activities were also recognized as undesirable by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, actively interfered in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation and worked in the interests of the United States. This was announced on June 21 by Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma commission to investigate the facts of outside interference.

“This organization actively interfered in the internal affairs of Russia, implementing programs in the interests of the United States that pose a threat to the economic security of our country. For these purposes, the World Wide Fund for Nature purposefully financed Russian individuals and legal entities,” Piskarev said on the commission’s Telegram channel.

As the deputy added, WWF worked in Russia, evading official registration. Piskarev noted that this is a prime example of “concealing its true intentions” of an organization that wanted to work in the shadows and involve Russians in illegal activities.

Earlier, on June 21, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation recognized WWF’s activities in the country as undesirable. As noted in the statement, allegedly under the pretext of preserving the environment, the organization conducts “activities aimed at preventing the implementation of the country’s political course for the industrial development of the Arctic, natural resources in the subarctic territories.” And also trying to develop legitimate restrictions to justify the transfer of the Northern Sea Route in the direction of the exclusive economic zone of the United States.

The Russian branch of WWF was included in the register of foreign agents by the decision of the Ministry of Justice of March 10. According to the department, representatives of WWF “under the guise of protecting nature and the environment” tried to influence the decisions of the authorities of the Russian Federation.

After that, 62 environmental non-profit organizations signed a letter to President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko with a request to cancel the decision on WWF Russia.