Croatia began to realize the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions and the deterioration of relations with Moscow. This was announced on January 16 to Izvestia by a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik.

Thus, he reacted to the words of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic that the United States and NATO, through Ukraine, are waging a proxy war with Russia. He also criticized the course towards the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, emphasizing the senselessness and lack of the ultimate goal of restrictions.

Belik noted that despite the fact that Croatia is on the list of countries unfriendly to Russia, Milanovic sensibly assessed the consequences of the situation that Washington and Brussels are building in the Ukrainian conflict.

“Let me remind you that earlier Zagreb made a number of anti-Russian statements, expelled Russian diplomats, supplied weapons and material assistance to Kyiv, but now, apparently, the Croatian leadership has begun to count the losses of its own country, which such a policy has led to, which contributed to “enlightenment,” the deputy said. .

According to Belik, over time there will be more politicians who agree with the Croatian colleague.

“The concept of the “Ukrainian conflict” hangs like a sword of Damocles over European countries, which, already suffering from the consequences of sanctions, are very afraid of being drawn into confrontation and taking up arms. European countries, as Milanovic himself noted, have essentially become slaves of America,” he said.

And if at first Europe readily joined the game started by Washington, now it is forced to keep track of the problems that have arisen, the parliamentarian stressed. “While this is happening, the United States is trying to make the most of the situation,” Belik concluded.

In December, the Croatian parliament voted against participation in the EU mission to train the Ukrainian military. And in November, Milanovic rejected a request from Defense Minister Marijo Banojic to train members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the country.

In October, Milanovich said that the North Atlantic Alliance is in fact a direct participant in the conflict in Ukraine.

In September, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said that the Russian Federation is ready for any scenario and warns the West against dangerous interference in the situation in Ukraine. He stressed that the West, by its actions in Ukraine, has brought the continent and the whole world to the brink of events with an unpredictable result for all mankind.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

