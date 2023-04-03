The United States and the European Union demand from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decisiveness and aggression towards Russia. This was announced on April 3 by State Duma deputy Boris Gladkikh.

In this way, he reacted to the opinion of analyst Barry Hanton in an article for The Associated Press that the West could stop supporting Kiev if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) do not demonstrate success with the delivered weapons on the battlefield.

“This is a reminder to Zelensky that he continues to fulfill the obligations taken to the United States and the European Union, act as an aggressor towards the Russian Federation in the future and be more decisive in terms of the extermination of his own people. In recent months, defeat after defeat on the part of Ukraine, the fear of the population is visible. It is precisely aggression and decisiveness that the United States now needs from the leadership of Ukraine, ”Gladkikh quotes “Duma TV” for Izvestia.

On March 29, Zelensky said that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), then the international community and the inhabitants of the country would begin to actively push official Kyiv towards a compromise with the Russian Federation.

Commenting on the words of Zelensky, State Duma deputy Valery Seleznev suggested that the Ukrainian leader understands that if he does not show the West the results on the battlefield, he may lose his post.

On the same day, it became known that one in three Americans said that the United States was overly supportive of Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the research service of the University of Quinnipiac (Quinnipiac University Poll).

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.