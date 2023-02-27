The grain deal cannot be extended in the current status. On February 27, Izvestia was told about this by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations, Sergei Gavrilov.

“Under the current conditions, the grain deal cannot be extended in its current status. Until mid-March, the issues of applying clear mechanisms for insuring our interests, delivering grain to starving countries, unblocking the accounts of Russian banks with state participation to ensure settlements for the export of grain and mineral fertilizers should be resolved,” the deputy said.

In his opinion, not only without guarantees, but also without resolving these issues, the extension of the grain deal is pointless.

“The current situation will lead to serious risks – a sharp increase in costs for the Russian side. In order to implement the grain deal for export, including Ukrainian, grain, the ports of the Sea of ​​Azov could be used,” Gavrilov concluded.

Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the talks told “RIA News”, that Turkey and the UN want firm guarantees for the entry of Russian agricultural products and ammonia to the markets. According to him, this will help the smooth operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On February 22, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov said that Ukraine would ask Turkey and the UN to start negotiations to extend the grain deal for at least one year.

On February 20, RIA Novosti, citing a source, reported that negotiations on extending the grain deal, which expire on March 18, will resume in the coming days. There is a high risk that discussions will be difficult.

At the same time, Ivan Abramov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, noted that the grain deal could be extended, but it was necessary to analyze and determine where the products really go.

On January 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that most of the products under the Black Sea initiative do not go to poor countries, as expected, but to high-income countries.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.

The contract expired on November 18 last year, but meant an automatic extension for 120 days until March 18, in the absence of objections from either party.