The intelligence services of NATO countries have intensified their activities related to the start of the Russian presidential election campaign. This was reported on December 10 in the Telegram channel of the State Duma commission to investigate interference in the affairs of the Russian Federation.

“The commission records the intensification of the activities of the intelligence services of NATO countries, non-governmental organizations controlled by them and “agents of influence” in connection with the start of the presidential election campaign in Russia,” the body’s chairman, Vasily Piskarev, is quoted as saying.

According to him, as part of this activity, attempts are being made to organize a number of illegal actions on the territory of the Russian Federation during the election campaign. For this purpose, provocateurs are being trained, including in the Baltic countries and Georgia, the deputy indicated.

In addition, special training events are held for so-called “journalists in exile” and “pseudo-observers”. The listed measures are implemented with the help of grants and organizational support, among other things, from the German Foreign Ministry.

This information is planned to be transferred to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Central Election Commission (CEC), the State Duma clarified. Also, in the near future, deputies will hold a working meeting with representatives of the Central Election Commission on this topic.

On December 8, the Central Election Commission approved a three-day vote, the presidential elections of the Russian Federation will be held from March 15 to 17. At the same time, remote electronic voting (DEG) will take place only in those regions where it has already been tested previously, that is, in no more than 30 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

On the same day, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced his intention to participate in the upcoming elections after the ceremony of presenting Gold Star medals to Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin. Thus, he responded to the request of the Chairman of the People’s Council of the DPR, Hero of the DPR Artem Zhoga on behalf of the entire Donbass to participate in the presidential campaign. Zhoga noted that this decision will raise the morale of the participants in the special military operation (SVO).

A day later, the first orientation meeting of the initiative group to nominate Putin as a candidate for the presidential election took place at the headquarters of the Popular Front in Moscow.

In mid-November, the Russian leader stressed that any attempts to interfere in the elections would be suppressed. We are talking, in particular, about external and internal influences, as well as pressure on the electoral process.