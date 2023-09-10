Deputy Davankov said that the State Duma will discuss the shawarma standard at the autumn session

State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov said that the lower house of parliament planned to discuss the shawarma standard at the beginning of the autumn session. His words lead RIA News.

“At the beginning of the autumn session we will hold a round table on safe food in the State Duma. We will also discuss the standard of shawarma,” the deputy noted.

Davankov indicated that Rospotrebnadzor, the Ministry of Health and relevant experts would take part in the meeting.

He also called for the matter to be completed against the backdrop of poisoning from popular fast food, since not only people’s health is at stake, but also lives in the literal sense.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Leonid Ogul called for raids of shawarma stalls in Russia to check the quality of products.

The government of the Russian region reported mass shawarma poisoning in Lgov, Kursk region. They noted that 15 people sought medical help with similar symptoms. Later, Rospotrebnadzor clarified that the number of poisoned people had sharply increased to 22.