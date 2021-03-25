In addition to budget funds, an additional source of funding is needed to purchase expensive medicines for sick children. This was stated by a member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Alexei Kurinny on the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

Related materials Thin ice Melting glaciers threaten to destroy the planet. But Russia can benefit from this Land of the Soviets Companies around the world are losing billions to bad consultations. Russia is also in danger

The deputy proposed to treat children at the expense of the rich and super-rich. He believes that there should be a normal progressive scale of taxation, which “will collect not 60 billion for sick children, but in the region of two trillion rubles.” The funds can be directed to those industries where money is sorely lacking, said Kurinny.

Earlier, the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, proposed introducing an increased tax on “suspiciously rich” people in Russia. He put forward such an initiative, commenting on the proposal of the Ministry of Labor to limit payments to “suspiciously poor” families for children aged three to seven years.

The leader of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Sergei Neverov, responded to Zyuganov’s proposal, stating that such a tax already exists. He stressed that an increased tax is imposed on the income of Russians who earn over five million rubles a year.

At the end of January it became known that the Federal Tax Service (FTS) will create a special inspection for VIP clients and will calculate the taxes of wealthy Russians separately. The clients of the inspection will be Russians, whose incomes exceed 500 million rubles a year.