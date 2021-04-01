After a major accident in the center of Moscow, State Duma Deputy Vyacheslav Lysakov proposed to create a special unit for monitoring social networks in the traffic police in order to timely identify traffic offenders among bloggers.

“I think that it is necessary to create a special unit already in the State Traffic Inspectorate, which monitors social networks, identifies such ugly people who upload videos of their“ arts ”: driving on sidewalks, on the opposite lane, and so on. And then it’s a matter of technology, how to catch and punish them, ”he said on April 1 on the air of the radio station. “Moscow Says”.

Lysakov recalled that there are enough articles in Russian legislation to bring such violators to justice.

On April 1, near the Barrikadnaya metro station in Moscow, there was an accident involving five cars. According to preliminary data, blogger Edward Beale became the culprit of the accident.

In a blue Audi car, journalists noticed a person who looks like a blogger. His manager Vlad Kertiev confirmed that Bil was really driving the car, which entered the oncoming lane.

As a result of the collision, a woman was seriously injured while driving one of the cars. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

The victim’s husband said that she had already had two operations. The man also said that those responsible for what happened must be punished.