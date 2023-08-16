Sheremet: Ukraine’s security will be ensured by neutrality, change of power and ideology

The security of Ukraine can be ensured if Kiev fulfills three conditions. This was stated RIA News State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet.

According to him, in order to escape from the “dagger fire”, Kyiv needs to abandon the Russophobic ideology. The second step towards ensuring the security of Ukraine would be to secure a neutral status for this country, he continued. The deputy called the third component “the overthrow and condemnation of the Kyiv Nazi regime, which drowned the country in blood.”