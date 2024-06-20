Bessarab: almost half of families with 2 or more children apply for a new payment

Almost half of families with two or more minor children or children under the age of 23 who are studying full-time apply for the new annual payment. Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, reported this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to government estimates, almost half of Russian families with two or more minor children or children under the age of 23 who continue full-time education will receive such a payment Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs

“The total family income for 2025 to receive the payment must be no more than one million three hundred thousand. This is if the family has a mother, father and two children. In this case, the payment, according to government estimates, will be about 320 thousand rubles. That is, it turns out to be a decent amount,” Bessarab said.

Earlier, the State Duma in the first reading approved a bill on annual payments to working parents with two or more children. We are talking about Russian families where the average per capita income does not exceed 1.5 times the subsistence level established in the region. A measure of state support will be assigned to each of the parents or guardians of a child under the age of 18 (up to 23 years for student children), if they do not have alimony debts. The Ministry of Finance called this payment “cashback” and compared it to the “thirteenth salary” at the end of the year.