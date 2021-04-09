The State Duma called the consequences of the possible dispatch of US warships to the Black Sea “as a sign of support for Ukraine.” This was stated by Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, reports RIA News…

According to her, such a demarche will only complicate the situation around Donbass. The MP noted that the sending of American ships to the Black Sea would be a signal not to Russia, but to Ukrainian national radicals, who would create “false illusions among this public.”

Panina also said that the US military is often very anxious and very nervous about the retaliatory steps of their Russian colleagues, which are inevitable in such situations. So, the parliamentarian recalled the panic reaction of the crew of the American destroyer “Donald Cook” to the approach of the Russian Su-24 in April 2014. The Americans would be better off not creating the basis for such situations, she summed up.

Earlier, the deputy head of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Konstantin Zatulin, said that the United States in recent years “has not climbed out” of the Black Sea and is trying to turn it into an “American lake.” The MP stressed that Washington has no chances to actually do this because of the provisions of the Montreux Convention.

On April 8, there were reports that the United States wanted to send warships to the borders of Russia. According to CNN, the White House is considering sending forces to the Black Sea in the next few weeks to support Ukraine. Nevertheless, the Pentagon did not confirm the reliability of such information.