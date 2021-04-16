Chairman of the party “Fair Russia – For the truth”, State Duma deputy Sergei Mironov called a way to protect Russians in debt. Writes about this URA.RU.

The politician said that in Russia it is necessary to introduce criminal liability for collectors who have already received administrative fines for violating the legislation on the collection of overdue debts from debtors.

Mironov also said that such a practice would help eradicate “credit violence” in Russia. In his opinion, within the framework of the criminal case, the collector should receive a fine from 500 thousand rubles to two million rubles. “Particularly insolent collectors should be imprisoned for up to four years,” he concluded.

Earlier, the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA) announced the average time for Russians to get out of debt. In 2020, the debtor needed about 15 months for this. At the same time, in 2019, this period was 12 months: for the year of the coronavirus pandemic, the period for paying off bad debts increased by three months. The average amount of debt increased by almost a third – 29.3 percent – and reached 128 thousand rubles.