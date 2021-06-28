Alexey Izotov, member of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, in an interview with URA.RU, called the condition for increased indexation of pensions.

According to the politician, the indexation of pensions can grow due to the profitability that the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) brings by investing funds. “We need to think about what brings normal good returns, not passive income from deposits,” he said.

Izotov recalled that earlier the PFR placed funds at 1-2 percent per annum, which caused even more complaints about its work. According to the representative of the State Duma, it is necessary to be more active for good work. “There are many different tools. There is a stock market where you can invest in federal loan bonds that guarantee profitability from the state, ”he said.

Also, a member of the State Duma committee proposed to consider the real estate market, which has been showing growth in recent years.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia from July 1, the rules for crediting pensions, maternity capital and other social benefits will change. Such payments will be transferred only to the Mir payment system. Those who cannot get a bank card will still be able to receive transfers in cash or to a regular bank account.