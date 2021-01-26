The State Duma Committee on International Affairs on Wednesday will discuss an agreement to extend the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms for five years, reports TASS.

It is reported that the lower house of parliament will be asked to ratify the document on the same day.

“The International Affairs Committee will meet tomorrow. Taking into account the fact that the next week will be regional for the deputies, we will propose to the lower chamber to consider the draft law at a plenary session tomorrow, January 27, ”the statement says.

Earlier, the Russian Federation and the United States exchanged notes on the extension of the treaty on strategic offensive arms. During their first telephone conversation, Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden expressed satisfaction with the exchange of diplomatic notes on reaching an agreement on the START extension.