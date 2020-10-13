Dmitry Morozov, Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee, listed three conditions under which Russia will be able to avoid the second introduction of strict restrictive measures to combat coronavirus. He spoke about this in an interview with Ura.ru.

First of all, for this it is necessary that citizens conscientiously observe preventive measures, namely, wear masks, keep their distance, wash their hands and use an antiseptic. “We need not frighten people, but constantly explain: how immunity is formed, why it is important [следовать рекомендациям]”, – said the deputy.

At the same time, he added that it is impossible to achieve compliance with the restrictions by increasing penalties. “I saw a young man in a mask standing, taking it off, coughing, putting it back on. Should I call the police? Is it possible to force a person to treat his hands with an antiseptic with fines? ” – Morozov asked. In his opinion, it is important that people form responsibility and that they understand how to act during a pandemic.

In addition, vaccination of Russians from risk groups will allow avoiding quarantine. The last condition, he called maintaining a balance between those infected with coronavirus and other patients. The MP explained that in addition to COVID-19, there are other dangerous diseases that doctors should deal with.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that a full lockdown is no longer planned in Russia due to the worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus. According to him, to date, the country has managed to create an effective system to combat coronavirus. As a result, a significantly larger margin of safety was formed than existed during the first surge in the incidence in the spring.

Over the past day, 13,592 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,312,310 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country in 85 regions. Of these, 22,722 were deaths, another 1,024,235 people recovered.