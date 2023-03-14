State Duma Deputy Kartapolov said that raising the draft age will reduce costs

If Russia raises the draft age, this will reduce costs due to the absence of the need to train recruits. The benefits of raising the age of conscription were listed by the State Duma deputy and the author of the relevant bill Andrey Kartapolov, his quotes RBC.

“The main savings will be that people will come with a specialty. That is, they will not have to be practically retrained, and now many military specialties are related to civilian specialties, ”the parliamentarian specified.

According to him, the advantage is also the fact that already “adult people” with a specialty and experience will come to serve in the army, which will increase the quality of recruitment of personnel and the Armed Forces as a whole.

Kartapolov explained that the bill intends to preserve the possibility of entering the service from the age of 18 in order to preserve the process of admission of girls and young people to military universities. The Duma did not see any disadvantages in raising the draft age, the deputy said, stressing that this would not lead to an increase in the number of conscripts or special burdens on military registration and enlistment offices.

On March 13, a draft law on changing the draft age in Russia was submitted to the State Duma. The authors of the initiative propose to raise the age limit for military service from 27 to 30 from January 1, 2024. At the same time, the increase in the minimum age of conscription will be carried out in stages. From the beginning of 2024, citizens at the age of 18 will no longer be called up, from January 1, 2025, 19-year-old Russians will not be subject to conscription, and a year later the transition period will end and the final version of the new draft age will be established – from 21 to 30 years.

Subsequently, Kartapolov clarified that conscription for military service in 2023 would take place without changes. The deputy expects that the law on raising the age of conscripts will be adopted in the spring session of the State Duma.