Deputy Ostanina: introducing husband’s consent to abortion can lead to divorce

A man has the right to discuss the decision to have an abortion, but the woman should have the final say. So, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, Nina Ostanina, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Issues of Paternity, Maternity and Childhood, spoke about the introduction of husband’s consent to abortion.

“Intrafamily relationships are a complicated thing. Any interference in the decision being made, if we legally require the written consent of the man, can lead to the breakup of the family,” Ostanina said.

To make it public and oblige a woman to bring her husband’s written consent, it seems to me, this is such a dense thing that is unacceptable in a civilized society Nina OstaninaChairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Issues of Paternity, Maternity and Childhood

The deputy is convinced that a woman can decide for herself whether to consult with a man or not.

“Nature has endowed a woman with this mission (to give birth – approx. “Tapes.ru”). And she will fulfill this natural mission only if she considers that there is a reliable man next to her,” concluded Ostanina.

Previously, Novgorod Governor Andrei Nikitin, who proposed banning abortions in private clinics, said that the issue of equal rights should be taken into account, including in the issue of childbirth. According to him, the opinion of men should be taken into account in situations of reproductive choice.

On October 27, Veronika Vlasova, a member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, proposed allowing women to carry out an artificial termination of pregnancy with the consent of not only the mother, but also the father, if the marriage with him is registered.