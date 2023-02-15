Deputy Zhurova linked the unscheduled meeting of the State Duma on February 22 with the results of Putin’s message

Unscheduled meetings of the State Duma and the Federation Council on February 22 may be related to the results of the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly on February 21. This opinion was expressed by Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the deputy, the parliamentarians have not yet been informed about the agenda of the extraordinary meeting.

“Maybe, as a result of the message, something. Usually this can happen, but we can quickly get together when necessary, we don’t have such problems, the regulations allow us to do this. Maybe something will be announced by the president that will require a meeting, but so far I have not heard, ”she said.

We are already making a logical conclusion that something will be announced in the message to the Federal Assembly, which requires a quick consideration in the first reading of some bill See also The British Justice denies Scotland the right to call another referendum Svetlana ZhurovaState Duma deputy

At the same time, Zhurova noted that the day before, on February 14, the question of holding an unscheduled meeting was not raised at the Council of the Duma.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Nikolai Arefyev told Lente.ru that he also did not know the topic of the meeting. Like Zhurova, he connects her with Vladimir Putin’s speech to deputies and senators.

“So far, nothing is known, I don’t know yet. Probably, after the President’s message, something will become clear. I don’t know yet,” he said.

Unscheduled meeting

The unscheduled meeting of the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament was reported by the RIA Novosti news agency, citing a source in the Federation Council. It will take place on February 22 at 15:00. In the system of ensuring legislative activity, the meeting of the State Duma scheduled at 12 noon on February 22nd.

Senator Vyacheslav Timchenko specified to the agency RIA Newsthat the meeting of the upper house of parliament will be devoted to the adoption of laws on the legal integration of new regions of Russia. Senator Nikolai Zhuravlev claims that two laws related to changes in budget legislation will be promptly considered, according to the Telegram channel of the upper house of parliament.

Later, Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matviyenko explained that the extraordinary meeting had been postponed from March 1 at the request of the government. “The government turned to us with a request: before March 1, it is necessary to adopt several laws regarding the tax and budget code, so that they already work from March 1 and the budget is formed normally, otherwise we will lose a month,” she said.

On February 21, the day before the unscheduled meeting, a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly will take place. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the head of state will focus on a special military operation, as well as on economic and social issues.