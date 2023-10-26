Volodin was outraged by the behavior of deputies who fled from a 7-hour meeting of the Duma

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin was outraged by deputies who walked out of a seven-hour meeting of the House of Parliament while discussing the draft federal budget for the next three years on Thursday, October 26. This is reported by Telegram– Vedomosti newspaper channel.

The plenary session began at 12:00 and ended at 19:00 Moscow time. During this time, parliamentarians reviewed the country’s main financial document, as well as bills on the budgets of compulsory health, pension and social insurance funds.

At approximately 13:00 Volodin left the meeting room, after which some deputies also left. But the speaker returned an hour later, and not all of the deputies returned. Even fewer parliamentarians made it to 19:00.

Look, we work for 7 hours and 12 minutes. It is clear that quality may suffer. Some of us couldn't even stand the budget review; we'll look into it next week. Still, think about it, if deputies, especially the chairman of the committee, do not participate in the consideration of the country's budget, what does this mean? Vyacheslav Volodin Chairman of the State Duma

Also, closing the meeting, Volodin emphasized that there was “nothing personal” in this appeal, and this is not “a matter of criticism.” But such behavior harms voters’ “efficiency of government and the quality of decisions made.”

And then, we have many who work but do not hold positions. We have enough professional and competent people. This is what we are talking about. No offense Vyacheslav Volodin Chairman of the State Duma

The draft federal budget was adopted in the first reading

The draft federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period of 2025 and 2026 was submitted by the government to the State Duma for consideration on September 29. On October 26, the lower house of the Russian parliament approved the document in the first reading. 320 parliamentarians voted for approval of the budget, 80 voted against. The second reading is expected on November 15.

According to the parameters of the document, revenues in 2024 are planned at 35.065 trillion rubles, expenses – 36.66 trillion. The draft budget was compiled on the basis of the basic version of the socio-economic development forecast, which assumes a transition to economic growth at a level above two percent.

Thus, during the entire three-year period, the budget deficit is expected to not exceed one percent of GDP. In 2024 it will amount to 0.9 percent of GDP, in 2025 – 0.4 percent, in 2026 – 0.8 percent. It is planned to cover the deficit through government internal borrowing, and in 2024 – from the National Welfare Fund (NWF).

During a meeting with young scientists and specialists from the Russian space industry, President Vladimir Putin called the Russian budget large, reliable and balanced.

According to the head of state, the economic situation depends on the readiness of individual industries, including the space industry, to develop segments of their work.

See also What does the secret ICC file against Putin for war crimes contain? In general, our budget is large, reliable and balanced Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The State Duma decided to hold additional plenary sessions

On October 23, the State Duma Council decided to increase the number of plenary sessions in the current session in order to consider bills that “citizens are waiting for.”

The week from October 30 to November 5 will become a plenary week; the State Duma plans to hold an additional three plenary sessions. There will be a total of eight plenary weeks until the end of the autumn session.

As the chairman of the chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin, said, deputies have a lot of work to do, since there are now more than a thousand initiatives in the legislative portfolio.