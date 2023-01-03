The State Duma is developing a bill to ban the sale of energy and tonic drinks to Russian citizens who have not reached the age of 18. In addition, the issue of liability for sellers and entrepreneurs is being considered. This was told by one of the authors of the initiative, a member of the lower house committee on security and anti-corruption Sultan Khamzaev.

“Together with our colleagues from the Russian government, we have begun working on a ban on the sale of energy drinks to minors. The main goal of our bill is to prevent the sale of non-alcoholic tonic drinks to minors, including non-alcoholic energy drinks, to minors, ”he said in an interview with“RIA News» January 3rd.

The parliamentarian noted that the sale of energy drinks to children is already limited in a number of regions.

“Today, we are evaluating the positive practice of individual regions where such a law is already in force: in Tatarstan, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Novosibirsk,” the State Duma deputy said.

Khamzaev added that manufacturers are getting young people hooked on energy, “attracting the images of successful athletes” in advertising campaigns.

“How dangerous is the consumption of energy drinks among children: an increased amount of substances such as taurine, caffeine, guarana is a serious blow to a child’s still not fully strengthened health. This implies an increase in cardiovascular diseases among children, which doctors state today. Add here the effect of these substances on the nervous system. The fact that energy cocktails are harmful is said by all doctors without exception, ”concluded the deputy.

On December 23, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work out a ban on the sale of energy drinks to minors in the Russian Federation. In addition, she instructed to form a working group that will develop a roadmap to attract Russian youth to a healthy lifestyle, including through an information campaign against drugs in the media and social networks and for the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.