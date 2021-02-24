Deputies of all factions of the State Duma introduced amendments to the profile committee on state construction and legislation on responsibility for public dissemination of knowingly false information about veterans of the Great Patriotic War, said one of the authors of the amendments, vice-speaker of the lower house of parliament Irina Yarovaya on February 24.

“The responsibility, which is proposed by the amendments, already exists for the rehabilitation of Nazism and involves imprisonment of up to five years and sets a fine of up to 5 million rubles. At the same time, there is a general rule that the minimum threshold of liability is from two months and, accordingly, from 5 thousand rubles, “TASS quotes her.

Yarovaya emphasized that the changes in the legislation are designed to prevent illegal actions “aimed at denying that our ancestors in the Great Patriotic War performed a feat that, regardless of the passage of time, does not lose its value for all citizens of Russia and for the whole world.”

Amendments are introduced for the second reading to the law on qualified responsibility for the rehabilitation of Nazism and the protection of historical memory, the State Duma unanimously adopted the document in the first reading on February 10.

The authors of the amendments were also made by the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Vladimir Shamanov, Chairman of the Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein and his first deputy Sergei Boyarsky.

Earlier in February, Yarovaya already noted that it was proposed to include public dissemination of knowingly false information about veterans in the rehabilitation of Nazism. Also, the deputies admitted that the punishment for defamation of veterans should be toughened.

According to Alexander Khinshtein, the case of blogger Alexei Navalny, who was found guilty of libel against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko on February 20, is not the only one.

The Babushkinsky court of Moscow at a meeting on February 20 found Navalny guilty of libel against Artemenko, and the blogger’s actions against the veteran were purposeful. The court took into account that a mitigating circumstance is the presence of a minor child with the defendant. As a result, Navalny was sentenced to imprisonment for 3.6 months in a general regime colony and a fine of 850 thousand rubles.