The State Duma proposed to release mobilized from punishment for minor crimes

A draft basic federal law on the specifics of criminal liability for participants in a special military operation (SVO) has been submitted to the State Duma. This is reported on site Legislative Support Systems (LAS).

As follows from the accompanying documents, the proposed federal law establishes legal guarantees and grounds for exemption from criminal punishment for Russians who have entered into a contract for military service in the Armed Forces during mobilization, as well as during martial law or in wartime.

According to the draft law, mobilized convicts who have committed crimes of small and medium gravity are proposed to be released from punishment after being awarded or dismissed from service.

If citizens subject to the law commit a crime while serving, the punishment for it will be added to the sentence received before the signing of the contract, in accordance with Article 70 of the Criminal Code (“Sentencing by cumulative sentences”), the document specifies.

It follows from the explanatory note that control over the behavior of convicts who have entered the service will be carried out by the command of military units. The authors of the bill also emphasize that it does not contradict the principles of the Criminal Code. “The legal mechanism for exemption from liability will help achieve the goals of punishment, as well as provide additional opportunities for manning the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” they say.

Earlier, the State Duma Committee on Defense approved and recommended for adoption in the first reading a bill allowing Russians with a criminal record to be called up for military service. The document notes that the exception will be citizens convicted of serious crimes.